Hyundai has reverted to a three-car team for next month's WRC finale in Australia but Kiwi Hayden Paddon will be behind the wheel of one i20.

While he missed Rally Spain to make way for the recently-signed Andreas Mikkeslen the Kiwi will return for the upcoming Rally Great Britain as part of a four-car assault from the Korean manufacturer.

And the team has announced Paddon, Mikkeslen and championship contender Thierry Neuville as its drivers for the final event of the year overnight.

The decision means Spaniard Dani Sordo will sit out Rally Australia despite being contracted to the team.

Advertisement

"The complexity of logistics for Rally Australia meant that we were not able to run a four-car entry, although that would have been the ideal solution," team principal Michel Nandan said.

"We had to make the decision based on which combination of crews we felt would give us the strongest all-round chance on the Australian gravel. Thierry scored our first Australian podium last year, an event that was won by Andreas and Hayden has made continuous improvements year-on-year in this rally.

"We want to finish the season in the most competitive way possible, to lay ourselves strong foundations for next year - that's our aim."

All four drivers are under contract with Hyundai for 2018 with no decision made on what the team's plans are.