New Blues first five-eighth Otere Black will miss the start of next year's Super Rugby season after rupturing his ACL for Manawatu.

Black, who signed for the Blues through to 2019 from the Hurricanes this year, injured his knee in Manawatu's 46-25 Ranfurly Shield loss to Taranaki in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Manawatu coach Jeremy Cotter confirmed to the Herald Black had done his ACL; an injury which typically requires six to nine months recovery.

Taranaki first-five Stephen Perofeta will now be favoured to start at No 10 for the Blues next year with North Harbour's Bryn Gatland likely to deputise.

Perofeta also injured his ankle in Wednesday's Shield defence but Colin Cooper said X-rays revealed the damage was only bruising.