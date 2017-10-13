Dan Pearce has rocketed up the leaderboard at the Augusta Funds Management Ngamotu Classic, brought to you by Pipetech to lead by one at the conclusion of play on shortened day two.



Having just 13 putts through 11 holes, the rain couldnt dampen his fire after being six-under through six, before the sirens sounded after he had completed 11 holes.



"Everything seemed to be going my way so I couldnt complain, but Im happy to be sitting inside because it was pretty cold out there," smiled Pearce.



After sinking a 30-foot putt on the first and a hole out eagle from 50 meters on the third, Pearce was in unstoppable form as he became the fourth new leader during a rain effected day of golf.



"Im not phased either way, I just have to get out there and do what Ive got to do whether its now or in the morning. Its just nice to be back on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour and in the mix again."



The morning field also made significant charges up the leaderboard with 2013 champion Fraser Wilkin the next best at seven-under par. He signed for a round of 67 but will be ruing his three bogeys that combined with his eight birdies.



Jared Pender and Chang Gi Lee also featured with rounds of 67 and 68 respectively to be right in contention at six-under for the tournament.



The womens leaderboard looks identical after the second round with Rose Zheng and Caryn Khoo both carding even par rounds in the morning field.



Zheng was helped by an eagle three on the 17th to put her in good stead for the third round as she holds on to her one shot overnight lead.



This is slowly becoming a two horse race with Khoo breathing down her neck as she looks to capture her first Jennian Homes Charles Tour victory.



With further play not possible today, we will once again tee off at 7:30am with round three hoping to start at 11:00am where we will certainly see the benefits of daylight savings.



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Golf NZ