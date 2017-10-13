The latest New Zealand Herald Football podcast attempts to answer one of the most difficult football questions; who is the greatest player the game has ever seen?

Lionel Messi gave another compelling case in his favour with his performance in Argentina's 3-1 win over Ecuador, but the panel discuss the other contenders.

Herald Football Writer Michael Burgess and former Oly-White Sam Jenkins and Jacob Spoonley also look at the pros and cons of Peru, compared to the other nations the All Whites could have faced.

There is a look back on New Zealand's clash with Japan in Nagoya, some reflection on the amazing World Cup qualification stories over the last week, including the demise of the United States, and a look at the Kiwis in Europe.