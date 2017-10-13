International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson is expected to confirm the long-awaited test championship, as well as green lighting the trialing of four-day "tests" when he addresses the media in Auckland shortly.

Various ICC committees have been locked in meetings for the past two days, to decide on the future of test cricket.

Richardson is expected to outline a number of action points, including announcing that experimentation with four-day tests before 2019 will be given the go-ahead, but only outside the new test championship schedule.

