Wanaka endurance/multi-sport athlete Braden Currie will look to continue his remarkable rise in Ironman events in Hawaii on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Currie and 32-year-old Terenzo Bozzone carry New Zealand's hopes when the premier Ironman race starts on Sunday morning (5.35am NZ time).

Currie, who made his name in the South Island coast-to-coast event, shocked the field by winning New Zealand Ironman title at first attempt in Taupo six months ago. He has been preparing for the 3.86km swim/180.25km bike ride/42.2km run in Hawaii by training at altitude in Boulder, Colorado.



Currie talked to the Herald here -