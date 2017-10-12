New Zealand visa regulations give Peruvian football fans almost no chance of crossing the Pacific to watch their national side play the All Whites in their World Cup playoff in Wellington next month.

The Peruvian side will have to rely on less than 500 nationals already in the country, according to the country's leading newspaper, El Comercio.

A drawn out and complicated visa process means any fan wanting to make the trip to New Zealand from Peru may have already missed the cutoff - with it taking 20 working days to receive a visa.

The first leg is expected to take place on November 11, which is 20 working days away from today.

Peru is not part of the visa waiver program that allows citizens of many countries to travel freely to New Zealand without having to apply for a visa.

The fastest way fans can secure a visa is by applying for one online on the New Zealand Immigration Website. However, to activate the visa, they would have to send their passport to the nearest embassy, located in Washington D.C.

César Enrique Bustamante Llosa, director general of the Peruvian Communities Abroad and Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry said it was unlikely the process could be fast-tracked.

"That is New Zealand process. It is not a simple administrative procedure, the matter has to go through a whole parliamentary and treaties management between both countries."

Peru qualified for the playoff against the All Whites on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw with Colombia.

Chile, who lost 3-0 to Brazil and missed out on qualification, are a part of the visa waiver program.

Had Chile scored one goal against Brazil, they would have climbed into the playoff spot to play the All Whites.

Sixty countries are a part of the visa waiver program, which first began in 1986.

El Commercio reported that official records showed around 450 Peruvians currently residing in New Zealand.

"We are not many Peruvians here but the enthusiasm is high," Patricia Rodríguez, a Peruvian who lives in Christchurch, New Zealand, told the newspaper.

"We are already on the waiting list so we can buy tickets."

Ms Rodriguez said local Peruvians were really excited. "We're all getting organized to go to Wellington. What's more, several Peruvians living in Australia are also thinking of coming from Melbourne, Gold Coast and Sydney. You do not know the emotion and love for the shirt you breathe here, " she said.

"Having the team playing across the Pacific Ocean is mind-boggling. I would never have thought to be encouraging the selection from the other side of the planet."