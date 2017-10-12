As Major League Baseball flames out in typically tense fashion and the controversial nature of the NFL gets too much, a basketball fan can breathe easy knowing the latest edition of the NBA is only days away from tip off.

Leaving an off-season like no other behind, the 82 game slog is only just around the corner and heading into the 2017/18 edition there might be more story lines and wrinkles to digest than ever before.

Since the curtains closed on the last campaign in which the Golden State Warriors claimed the top honour, seven 2017 All Stars have changed teams. That's not even counting a certain Point God Chris Paul either.

The turnover of talent is one thing, but perhaps even more fascinating is the way in which it happened.

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving requested a trade AWAY from a guy who is probably on most people's top three all time lists. Carmelo Anthony was willing to waive his no trade clause for three teams only whereas Paul George made a lot of noise and ended up being dealt to Oklahoma City of all places, and somehow in the thick of it, James Harden gaining Chris Paul to his backcourt probably ended up being overshadowed.

So let's dive in and look at some of these storylines and how they will actually affect the on court product.

Leigh Ellis from 'The Starters' podcast and show on NBA TV and NBA.com is the NBA fraternity's favourite Australian personality and from someone who lives, breathes and works in basketball I wanted to find out of the two teams that made the biggest summer splash, was it the Boston Celtics or Oklahoma City Thunder who ended up getting better?

"I think the Celtics did originally but they are going to really miss Jae Crowder, they're obviously going to miss Isiah Thomas and they're really going to miss Avery Bradley defensively, they got Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, two very good offensive players but defensively they're going to have a big hole now," Ellis said.

He went on to explain why the Thunder's moves go further than that, "I think Melo (Carmelo Anthony) and Paul George over all can be more lethal, Paul George is an outstanding defender when focussed too."

Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George (13), Russell Westbrook, center, and Carmelo Anthony (7). Photo / AP Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George (13), Russell Westbrook, center, and Carmelo Anthony (7). Photo / AP

"Carmelo, his reputation has taken a hit in the last few years but one thing about Carmelo is he knows how to score, he knows how to get to the free throw line and when he has the ball in the fourth quarter, he can still deliver, if he's out there alone or has a weaker defender on him, he will still hurt you," Ellis warned.

So the already loaded West got deeper, and not in just one state either. Early in the summer Paul informed Doc Rivers and the Clippers organisation that he would not be resigning at the end of his current contract, not so subtly hinting they trade him.

Ship him they did, the lucky suitors being the ever-progressive Daryl Morey and his Houston Rockets, creating an All-NBA backcourt with Harden to get hoops fans all kinds of giddy.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade makes a basket during an NBA preseason basketball game. Photo / AP Cleveland Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade makes a basket during an NBA preseason basketball game. Photo / AP

"That was just fascinating because Chris Paul had been there in LA, they'd been so close, had a good team with Blake (Griffin) and DeAndre Jordan but there was always some sort of internal chaos or off the court chaos that engulfed that team at the wrong time each year," Ellis said.

It's not all doom and gloom for the less famous Los Angeles franchise though, they did manage to turn Paul into Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, among other assets. Something Ellis described as "actually a pretty decent haul."

This, plus adding Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic who Kevin Durant said made "the best pass I've ever seen in my life" (possibly a hot take) makes the Clippers an incredibly intriguing team to keep tabs on.

Other big moves in the West bolstering the conference's talent stocks saw Paul Millsap sign with Denver, Jimmy Butler get traded to the Timberwolves who also signed Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson but parted ways with Ricky Rubio who Utah landed and in a typically San Antonio like move, Rudy Gay was successfully courted by the Spurs.

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul passes against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game. Photo / AP Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul passes against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game. Photo / AP

"It's crazy how stacked how the West is and it was already the deeper conference and now it just seems like a couple of these teams aren't going to get near the conference finals and it's going to end in disappointment," Ellis said.

Cynics will say all of this offseason wheeling and dealing comes in vain though, yes the Golden State Warriors have retained all of their main chips as well as adding more shooting in the form of Nick Young and Omri Casspi. They will be more than confident of a fourth straight Finals trip.

This is bolstered by the fact Ellis is pretty confident they will yet again be home to the league's MVP.

"I think it's all set up for Kevin Durant to win it this year, now he's got his championship, he knows his role, people still want to hate on him for what he did but he doesn't care, he went to Oakland, he won his championship and now I think he's going to play loosely and freely."

Ellis went on to double down.

"Steph is happy for someone else to take the limelight and I think KD is going to go out there and really try to burn everyone, the Warriors are going to win 70 games and Durant will walk away with the MVP."

So with another 70 win season on the cards, is Ellis confident the Dubs will have enough gas in the tank to make another Finals appearance?

The short answer is yes.

"It's very tough to go past the Warriors and Cavs, I think the Warriors are still the best team in the league and in the Eastern conference so many teams have gotten worse."

"LeBron, I don't know why anyone would bet against LeBron still at this stage in his career. We Saw it in the playoffs last year, when he puts his foot down no one can really touch him."

Ellis may be Australian but he's right. If the aliens came for a game of pick up tomorrow, you're still picking LeBron James first, even in year 15. So how could you bet against him for another Finals run.

The King might be a lock for another crack at the Larry O'Brien trophy as too the Golden State Warriors but what about a champion, 82 regular season games and four playoff series away, who will be wearing the ski goggles as champagne floods the locker room floors in 2018?

"Warriors".

That's Leigh Ellis' take and I personally can't find a flaw in that one worded argument.