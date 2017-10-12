Tyson Fury has reiterated his desire to return to the ring next year - just a week after announcing he would not seek a new licence with the British Boxing Board of Control.

Fury has not fought since ending Wladimir Klitschko's long reign as heavyweight world champion in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

Following struggles with depression and drugs, the 29-year-old is currently without a licence and the subject of an anti-doping hearing.

But a week on from claiming he would not seek to regain his licence from the BBBoC Fury tweeted: "Be ready to fight in April 2018 in a great fight! & again in the summer in a mega fight! & again in back end of year. 3 big fights in 2018."

It is not the first time Fury has announced his intention to return to the ring. The former world heavyweight king, who was forced to give up his belts following his problems outside the ring, returned to the gym earlier in the year with an eye on a all-British dust up with Anthony Joshua.

But those plans were derailed after a UK Anti-Doping hearing in May into allegations that he tested positive for steroids was delayed.

With the hearing still unresolved, Fury remains without a licence to fight from this country's governing body. But on Thursday, the undefeated heavyweight announced that he planned to return to the ring in the new year.

Fury was back between the ropes last month as he supported cousin Hughie in his failed WBO world title challenge against Joseph Parker.

The Fury camp were left seething after Parker won a majority decision at the Manchester Arena, despite promoter Mick Hennessy claiming Hughie had shown 'shades of (Muhammad) Ali' in his first world title tilt.

The elder Fury has ballooned up in weight during his time away from the ring and, despite his latest comeback plans, appeared well off fighting weight in the aftermath of Hughie's defeat.

Nevertheless, anticipation for an all-British clash with Joshua has been bubbling since the new IBF and WBA heavyweight champion called out Fury following his own victory over Klitschko in Wembley, while Parker and WBC king Deontay Wilder are the other belt holders in the division.