Kiwi Danny Lee has produced one of the more unique opening rounds of golf at the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur.

Lee fired eight birdies but still sits nine shots behind leader Cameron Smith of Australia after the Kiwi produced a remarkable up and down round.

Lee eventually carded a one-over 73, mixing the birdies with two bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple bogey to be tied in 60th.

At one point Lee was three-under through 11 holes before dropping five shots at the next two holes.

Danny Lee's round
1 - Par (Even)
2 - Par (Even)
3 - Double bogey (+2)
4 - Birdie (+1)
5 - Birdie (Even)
6 - Par (Even)
7 - Birdie (-1)
8 - Bogey (Even)
9 - Birdie (-1)
10 - Birdie (-2)
11 - Birdie (-3)
12 - Double bogey (-1)
13 - Triple bogey (+2)
14 - Birdie (+1)
15 - Par (+1)
16 - Birdie (E)
17 - Bogey (+1)
18 - Par (+1)

