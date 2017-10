Lydia Ko has made a strong start to the latest event on the LPGA Tour in South Korea.

The world number nine has fired an opening round four-under 68 to sit ninth at the KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon.

Ko, who had six birdies and two bogeys throughout her round, is two shots behind co-leaders Minjee Lee of Australia and locals Min-Sun Kim and Sung Hyun Park.