Trying to make sense of the New Zealand cricket side is on a par with understanding our political scene.

There is some rationale about those players involved in matches in India but an explanation takes about as long as it has been since the general election. Its about MMP - or Moving More Players in and out of India as the trip shifts into its final phase of one-dayers and T20s.

Six of the 15 players from the expeditionary trial squad will be added to nine senior members who have left the rain and indoor training in New Zealand for the corkscrew turning low tracks in the Indian heat.

Coach Mike Hesson will have his reasons for splitting those groups while NZC is obliged to tour because of the ICC agreements. It might be some time before New Zealand travel there again so sending a stack of players has little connection to experiencing conditions in India but probably everything about lessening the playing load on those men.

Official lines were trotted out about judging players against each other but that notion had the watering can look. Taking three wicketkeepers, Tom Blundell, Glen Phillips and Tim Seifert away early and sending another, Tom Latham, in the main party, seemed cuckoo.

Hesson and selector Gavin Larsen have meticulous information and comprehensive details about all the first-class players in New Zealand and should already know their test squad for the December 1 series start against the West Indies and the groups they want for the one-day and T20 matches to follow.

They've told Jimmy Neesham and Neil Broom they won't be involved in international matches before Christmas and have sent them to work on their skills in domestic cricket while Martin Guptill heads to India to open in the limited overs matches although his test future remains murky.

Tom Lathams role is one with the greatest impact on the test lineup. Do Hesson and Larsen favour him to continue at the top of the test order alongside fellow left-hander Raval or do they think he will bring more balance and value to the side if he slots into one of the middle-order vacancies? If they prefer Latham in that mid-innings role, is Colin Munro or Glenn Phillips the new test opener and is Latham then also asked to keep wickets?

Another leftie Henry Nicholls is pushing to fill out the middle order while if the selectors go for a genuine spinner then Ish Sodhi has to be head of that queue. His variety would complement a pace attack of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Wagner with Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner or Colin de Grandhomme as extra bowling choices depending on conditions.