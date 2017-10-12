Its a week short of 1900 days since Andrew Forsman first strapped his trainers badge to his belt.

How could the former Trackside Television staff member know within a handful of years he would be co-producing the favourite into a A$3 million Caulfield Cup.

That, at least, will be the scenario if Bonneval produces what is expected of her in tomorrows A$1 million Caulfield Stakes. She is favourite for that and anyone who saw her dominant victory over Hartnell in the lead-up Underwood Stakes wont be betting against her in either race.

Forsman and training partner Murray Baker also have Jon Snow in tomorrows race and another stablemate Lizzie LAmour will join that pair in the Caulfield Cup tomorrow week after racing on Sunday.

Meantime, Forsman has tomorrows $80,000 Group 3 Rich Hill Stud Taranaki Breeders Stakes to concentrate on with one of the favourites Francaletta. The lightly raced high class mare comes off a handy fifth in stakes class at Awapuni where nothing was in her favour.

She had to go from winning easily first-up at Hastings to 1550m in tough conditions and she wasnt quite ready for it. Worse, Francaletta and Michael Coleman were stuck down on the inside, where they were not winning on the day.

Had she got to the centre of the track and the race had been 1400m she almost certainly would have won.

Forsman says Francaletta is much more ready for this race.

Its a shame she couldnt go back to a handicap race (she carried just 53kg at Manawatu) and has to carry 57kg like the rest of them, but shes shown she can handle some pretty fair sorts. Shes worked up very well.

The danger at the Hawera meeting is clearly last years winner Underthemoonlight. She fairly flew into third over 1400m on the first day at Hastings and produced a similar run for fourth behind Gingernuts on the middle day.

Difficult to assess Aide Memoires shocking effort for 13th on the middle day at Hastings, particularly given he was a close second to Close Up on the first day. He is genuinely reliable when there is rain around and he should be given at least one more chance.

Thee Auld Floozie produced only average efforts in two runs at Hastings, but it might be too early to drop off her. She got better with racing last preparation to the point where she greatly progressed her rating. The off track should not be a problem for her.

The Baker/Forsman stable will be represented in the $50,000 Team Wealleans Matamata Cup by Eleonora. The high class mare has a bit on many of her rivals in terms of talent, but she could be vulnerable. The footing may be a touch worse than she prefers and her record in first-up efforts - no wins from three runs - is not as good as when second-up, where she has two wins from three runs.

Difficult to beat in the Cup will be local Cote DOr. For most of her brief career she has been building towards a feature win and this should be it. She comes into this well on 53.5kg and does not seem to mind plenty of give in the track.

Another local Charles Road has clearly been aimed at this and is right in contention. So is Pacorus. He resumes from a break and although he is better over more distance he will be nice and fresh for the 1600m.

Going back to Australia, Lizzie LAmour runs in Sundays A$300,000 Cranbourne Cup and Andrew Forsman says the pressure has come off somewhat. Originally she was going to have to win for force her way into the Caulfield Cup, but she is now safely in the field and that makes it a lot more comfortable if anything goes wrong.

The potential is there for it to go wrong for the Cambridge mare who has drawn barrier No14. All three horses are in great shape, says Forsman, who will be at the races here tomorrow.

So Murray Baker will be receiving the handshakes?

Hopefully.

A horror gate has delayed Summer Passages quest for an Australian Group One title.

Connections were dealt a blow when the Matamata-trained colt was allotted the outside gate for tomorrows Gr.1 Caulfield Guineas and they have decided to bypass the A$2 million feature.

Summer Passage will now run in the Gr.3 Blue Sapphire Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield next Wednesday as a lead in to the Coolmore Stud Stakes at Flemington on November 4.

Matamata tips

• Home town win: Cote D'Or, R6 Matamata. Building to a big win and with a light weight this looks to be it on her own track.

• Forgive: Quantum, R5, Matamata. Pay not to take too much notice of his unplaced run last time. Judge him on the previous run of placings.

• Going for three straight: Deals in Heels, R2, Matamata. Has created a big impression in winning the last two on end. No reason to stop now.

- Additional reporting NZ Racing Desk