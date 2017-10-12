Local legend Grant Moorhead is among the leading trio in the opening round of the Augusta Funds Management Ngamotu Classic, brought to you by PipeTech.



In the second event of the Jennian Homes Charles Tour season, the 47-year-old carded a round of 69 which included five birdies and a double bogey on a typical Taranaki afternoon where high winds featured once again.



For someone who hasnt played many events, he was more than satisfied with the days play.



"Im very happy with the round, I dont have a whole lot of expectations coming into this week without having played a lot of golf, so it was very pleasing," said Moorhead.



"I have put a lot of work into my putting so to see it all pay off today was very encouraging. You have to scramble heaps in these conditions, so if you can get this part right, you will go a long way."



Joining him at the top of the leaderboard was the morning leaders of Pieter Zwart and Kieran Muir who, like Moorhead, have both experienced victories on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour.



Although the leaders will be pleased with round one, they cant afford to rest on their laurels with an experienced chasing pack just one shot behind.



Dan Pearce who had a very colourful scorecard with six birdies and four bogeys is joined by Mark Brown, Hayden Beard, Kerry Mountcastle and last weeks champion, Harry Bateman.



Rose Zheng showed her class on a challenging day to record a round of one-over par to lead the womens field at the Ngamotu Classic by just one shot.



It was this time last year where Zheng won her first Jennian Homes Charles Tour title at the Harewood Open and she is in good stead to put a new trophy in her cabinet.



Caryn Khoo is just one shot back after displaying her strength off the tee in the wind to be in contention after a round of two-over par.



Play will once again tee off at 7:30am with



Jennian Homes Charles Tour



Augusta Funds Management Womens Ngamotu Classic Presented by PipeTech



Thursday 12 October



Round One Scores, Par 72



73 Rose Zheng (Pakuranga)



74 Caryn Khoo (Pakuranga)



77 Joanna Kim (Windross Farm Golf Course)



78 Carmen Lim (Windross Farm Golf Course)



79 Jessica Huang (Pakuranga)



80 Tara Raj (Wanganui)



92 Yejoon Yoon (Gulf Harbour Country Club)



Jennian Homes Charles Tour



Augusta Funds Management Mens Ngamotu Classic Presented by PipeTech



Thursday 12 October



Round One Scores, Par 72



69 Pieter Zwart (PGA New Zealand), Grant Moorhead (PGA New Zealand), Kieran Muir (Omokoroa)



70 Fraser Wilkin (Royal Auckland and Grange), Harry Bateman (Muriwai), Daniel Pearce (PGA New Zealand), Kerry Mountcastle (Masterton), Hayden Beard (Mt Maunganui), Chang Gi Lee (Pupuke), Mark Brown (PGA New Zealand)



71 Justin Morris (PGA New Zealand), Jayden Ford (Judgeford), Luke Brown (Muriwai), Brad Shilton (Muriwai), David Smail (PGA New Zealand), Alex Tait (PGA New Zealand), Jared Pender (Te Puke), Taylor Gill (Bay of Islands Kerikeri Incorporated)



72 James Anstiss (Wakatipu Junior), Troy Ropiha (PGA New Zealand), Sanjay Modgill (New Plymouth Inc.), Kevin Koong (Muriwai), Charlie Smail (Walton), Jamie Reid (Waitemata), Shaun Campbell (Omanu), Steven Heyes (New Plymouth Inc.), Matthew McLean (Harewood)



73 Johnny Tynan (Titirangi), Christian Nitsche (Whangarei), Jordan Loof (Akarana), Joseph Doyle (Tumahu), Trevor Marshall (PGA New Zealand), Tom Parker (Christchurch), Richard Lee (PGA New Zealand), Matthew Friend (Wainui)



74 Sung Jin Yeo (North Shore), Cameron Jones (PGA New Zealand), James Hydes (Wainui), Tyler Wood (Ngahinepouri), Fletcher Broderick (New Plymouth Inc.), Nick Coxon (P), Lachie McDonald (Marton), Douglas Holloway (PGA New Zealand), George Wardell (Tauranga)



75 Jonti Philipson (Marlborough), Dominic Barson (New Plymouth Inc.), Dongwoo Kang (PGA New Zealand), Matty Tiplady (Maungakiekie), Kwanghue Kim (Akarana), Jake Lee (Muriwai), Victor Janin (Rotorua), Brad Hayward (New Plymouth Inc.), Aarun Langton (Opunake)



76 Andrew Searle (New Plymouth Inc.), Josh Munn (P), Craig Mitchell (PGA New Zealand), John Newland (Westown), Mark Hutson (Muriwai), Nicolas Changarnier (Royal Wellington), Jesper Bengtsson (North Shore), Tyler Hodge (Levin Inc.), Liam McFarlane (Omanu)



77 Guy Perry (Manawatu), Damien Powell (New Plymouth Inc.)



78 David Riordan (Nelson Inc.), Robert Gregory (Harewood), Dean Sipson (Mt Maunganui), Sam Yoshifuji (Gulf Harbour Country Club), Logan Hooper (North Shore), Benjamin Joseph (Inglewood), Zachary Lewis (New Plymouth Inc.), Brook Gray (Tumahu)



79 Reid Perry (Manawatu)



80 Hoje Kang (Tauranga), Craig Owen (New Plymouth Inc.), Joe Tiplady (Royal Auckland and Grange), Karl Knedler (Tauranga), Jonathan Park (North Shore)



81 Monte Burmester (New Plymouth Inc.), Joshua Bernhard Rookes (Waitemata), Archie Gothard (Royal Auckland and Grange)



82 Daniel Graham (PGA New Zealand), Brian Martelletti (Inglewood)



83 Jarron Pittams (Te Ngutu)



84 Joshua Morris (Te Ngutu)



85 Champ Thitisak (Paraparaumu Beach), James Malone (Te Ngutu)



87 Wei Huang (Paraparaumu Beach), Andrew Gurney (PGA New Zealand)



89 Ashley Winton-Davies (Royal Wellington)



0 Jordan Woodall (Cambridge)



81 Sam An (Titirangi)



