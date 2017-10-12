Police were called to the home of Sydney Roosters and NSW Origin star Blake Ferguson on Thursday morning, Fairfax Media reports.

Officers visited his family home in Marrickville in Sydney's inner west and spoke to the representative winger because of concerns for the safety of his two children.

"Emergency services were called to a home in Marrickville this morning after concerns were raised for the welfare of children," a police spokesperson is quoted as saying.

"Officers from Marrickville Local Area Command attended about 5.15am and spoke with a 27-year-old man.

"Ambulance and paramedics checked two young children but no further police action is anticipated as this time."