Two-time champion John Isner is returning to Auckland's ASB Classic.

The 32-year-old claimed the ASB Classic title in 2010 and 2014, and has reached at least the quarterfinals in all three of his other appearances.

Currently ranked 16th in the world, Isner captured two ATP Tour titles (Newport and Atlanta) in 2017 and made semifinal appearances at the Rome and Cincinnati Masters events.

However, it is fond memories of Auckland that ensures there is no question where his preparations for the Australian Open will commence.

"Auckland will always hold a special place in my heart, it's where I won my first ATP title. I love Auckland, I've always played well there and I can't wait to get back there in 2018," said Isner.

ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge is pleased to have Isner locked in for a sixth appearance.

"He obviously loves playing here and we are pretty happy about that. He is an entertaining guy with massive weapons."

"He will be in and around that top ten [world rankings] mark at the end of the year which is obviously great for the ASB Classic. We want top ten talent and it still remains unknown if the big fella will be our top seed for 2018" said Budge.

The men's tournament takes place from January 8th to the 13th, following the women's event a week earlier.