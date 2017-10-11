Kylem O'Donnell may have scored the try of the season.

With the Ranfurly Shield on the line, replacement Taranaki halfback O'Donnell combined pace, patience and precision to miraculously finish a grubber from loose forward Adrian Wyrill in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Off the boot Wyrill's kick looked far too strong but two favourable bounces slowed its trajectory. O'Donnell waited and waited for the ball to sit up, and then showed fingertip control to ground it just inside the white paint.

The timing could not have been better for the Naki, who, at that point, had a man in the bin.

Manawatu were mounting a comeback, having closed to 34-25 with five minutes remaining.

O'Donnell's stunning try went a long way to locking away the Shield for the summer, and giving the 'Naki home advantage for the playoffs.

North Harbour and Blues wing Matt Duffie put his hand up for try of the year with his aerial acrobatics to finish in the corner against Waikato last week.

O'Donnell's effort probably edged him ahead and will, clearly, take some beating.

