Team New Zealand star Blair Tuke has emerged victorious over long-term sailing partner Peter Burling in the final warm up of the Volvo Ocean Race.

The newfound rivals were locked in a close contest in the prologue leg off the coast of Portugal - with Tuke's side Mapfre beating Burling's Brunel to take the win.

Dutch entry Team Brunel finished in second, 17 minutes behind Spanish entry Mapfre.

Mapfre skipper Xabi Fernandez said he was excited about his team's progress leading up to the Volvo Ocean Race later this month.

"It's been really good training. It's been a close race and I'm really happy with the team's performance," Fernandez said.

The two America's Cup heroes will be in action again tomorrow, as practice racing begins in Alicante, Spain.

The Volvo Ocean Race begins on October 22.