New Zealand Football and Peru have consensus over the dates for their intercontinental World Cup qualifier.

Saturday, November 11 could be the likely compromise for the New Zealand play-off after a couple of discussions between both sides.

The two governing bodies hope to go to FIFA today, to outline their plans for a home-and-away series.

New Zealand Football CEO Andy Martin says both sides want to ensure they get as much recovery and preparation time as possible.

Advertisement

Martin says Peru's players have got to make a trip south, just like many of New Zealand's overseas-based talent.

"Instead of it just being us saying it about our team, it's going to be the same for the opponents," Martin told Radio Sport.

"A lot of their players playing in South America and Europe, they're going to have to make that long journey as well."