Kiwi trainer Tim Butt believes almost every box has been ticked that needs to be for his star pacer My Field Marshal to win Saturday nights A$200,000 Victoria Cup in Melbourne.

The only sticking point is that champion local pacer Lennytheshark has drawn the one barrier over the 2200m trip.

At Melton, where the straight is quite short, being in front is a big asset.

So all Butt and brother Anthony, who will drive My Field Marshal, want is a true tempo and Lennytheshark to not be gifted the race.

The key is probably going to be the Kevin Pizzuto-trained pair, Code Black and Tiger Tara, he said.

They are drawn near enough to have a crack for the lead and you would think one or both will try and cross Lennytheshark.

Either way, its going to be interesting as Im sure Lenny isnt going to get it as easy as he did last week. In last Friday nights Smoken Up Sprint, Lennytheshark found the lead and sprinted home in 26.5 seconds to record an easy win.

Field Marshal, who had gotten back in the field, flashed home late for second out wide, and pulled a punctured tyre in doing so.

It happened at about the 700m mark and it makes a big difference with those carts when you get a flat, said Butt. I think hes run his last half in 54.7 seconds, off the track, and he has tightened up from it.

Field Marshal has drawn to most likely start from two on the second line, meaning he will follow out star mare Ameretto.

Butt is happy with the draw Its worked out great for old Lenny, but we are pretty happy with our draw, too.

- NZ Harness News