Chocante has one more test to pass to keep the Marsh family in with a shot at a unique family double.

Should the son of 2009 Cup-winner Shocking run up to expectations in Saturdays St Leger Stakes (2600m) at Randwick, a start in the Melbourne Cup (3200m) beckons.

Chocante is prepared by Stephen Marsh, whose father Bruce rode Silver Knight to win the 1971 Cup at Flemington before embarking on a successful training career in New Zealand and, for the past 12 years, in Singapore.

On his departure, Stephen took sole charge of their stables at Woodville and Awapuni before shifting the operation to Cambridge in 2008.

Advertisement

Marsh, who enjoyed Group One success in Australia with the ATC Oaks winner Sofia Rosa, said Chocante was in top order for the weekends assignment.

He keeps improving with each run and the step up to 2600m will be ideal for him. Were very happy with him and a shower of rain would be perfect.

As long as he runs well, we will definitely be going to Melbourne and then we would look at the options before the Cup. Hes 28th in order of entry at the moment and, going by past years at this stage, wed be looking comfortable to get a start. But well wait and see and get Saturday out of the way first.

Corey Brown guided Chocante to a last-start third in the Gr.1 The Metropolitan (2400m) and he will again be aboard last seasons Gr.2 Brisbane Cup (2200m) winner in the St Leger.

- NZ Racing Desk