Double Olympic medalist Rebecca Scown is taking time out from rowing.

She'll take 12 months off from the sport having been part of the high performance squad since 2006.

Scown is going to pursue personal interests overseas and will review her commitment to rowing during 2018.

She won bronze at the world championships last week with the women's eight.

Meanwhile Mahe Drysdale is confirmed to return to the summer squad for the 2017/18 season.

The double Olympic gold medallist has taken time off since the Rio Games, but is back training.