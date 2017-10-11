Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce John Turkington Forestry as an official partner of the Vantage Black Sticks Women.



The partnership will see John Turkington Forestry provide direct support to the Vantage Black Sticks Womens programme along with a back of shirt sponsorship component for the rest of the year.



John Turkington Forestry is a large harvesting and marketing business based in Rangitikei, harvesting more than 700,000 tonnes of logs per annum.



John, his wife Angela and their boys Sam and Tom are great supporters of hockey in New Zealand having sponsored the sport at all levels over the past 10 years including Rangitikei Hockey, Secondary Schools in the area and Central Hockeys Ford National Hockey League campaigns.



The Turkingtons also held a fundraising dinner leading into the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with more than $90,000 raised to directly benefit the New Zealand players.



CEO John Turkington said he was proud to help contribute to a national programme which punches above its weight on the world stage.



"The womens programme is full of great role models for our kids and they work so hard for the love of the sport in a semi-professional environment," he said.



"They make huge personal sacrifices to compete for their country against the best in the world, and we are proud to be helping make that aspect easier for them. We love hockey and this is a natural progression in supporting the game."



Hockey New Zealand CEO Ian Francis said it was fantastic to have extra support from the Kiwi owned and operated business who have shared values.



"We are thrilled to welcome John Turkington Forestry to the Vantage Black Sticks Womens family to continue their tremendous support for our sport," Hockey New Zealand CEO Ian Francis said.



"John and Angela are very passionate about hockey and we greatly appreciate their contribution to helping the Vantage Black Sticks achieve on the world stage."



The Vantage Black Sticks Women play their opening game at the Oceania Cup in Sydney at 8pm tonight (NZ time) against Papua New Guinea.





- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Hockey NZ