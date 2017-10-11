With Luke Ronchi's international retirement, the search resumes for the country's next limited overs wicketkeeper(s).

Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell and Tim Seifert will soon all be on the ground in India as the New Zealand 'A' tour morphs into the Black Caps itinerary at the end of the month.

The nine-man one-day international squad - including Latham - head off on Thursday night.

Six players from the 'A' squad will join them from their weather-blighted tour, which has two rescheduled one-day matches remaining.

Advertisement

The tourists secured a tie yesterday in a rain-shortened fixture against their Indian counterparts at Visakhapatnam.

Both teams finished on 269 from 42 overs with New Zealand losing six wickets and India nine.

Phillips stamped his mark with 140 not out from 130 balls, while Blundell took the gloves and conceded one bye.

"The newer ball was coming on nice, then I worked through the middle of the innings with Tom [Bruce] and Henry [Nicholls]," Phillips said.

"I was just ticking things over to do whatever was needed and firing at the end.

"They bowled straight, which was effective on that deck. Their spinners used pace well, and, as evening went on, it stuck and turned a bit."

Phillips made his T20 international debut against South Africa last summer as a specialist batsmen but could continue as wicketkeeper in the three matches against India next month.

He played seven innings for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League this season, including a 51 off 47 balls to help defeat the Amazon Warriors.

However, Phillips' 50-over game is in its fledgling stages.

The 20-year-old Aucklander has played 13 List A matches to average 41.91, including three centuries, with a strike rate of 92.

Latham seems a more solid bet to be anointed as Ronchi's ODI successor.

If that proves true, the 25-year-old will be responsible for manoeuvring the side's totals through the middle order as opposed to his more accustomed role of opening.

It's an area which will challenge him. In 57 ODI innings Latham averages 32.48 at a strike rate of 80; 15 of those knocks have been in the middle order for an average of 21.15 and strike rate of 73.

Each of those averages drop further on the eight occasions he has kept.

Blundell (aged 27) and Seifert (22) remain development options, particularly at first-class level behind B-J Watling.

Blundell has averaged 38.80, including four centuries, in 36 first-class matches and enacted 75 dismissals.

The Wellington keeper's selection for New Zealand A's weather-thwarted first-class fixture against Pakistan last summer indicates he is held in high regard.

He was also picked but not used in the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series.

Selector Gavin Larsen said Blundell was a "frontline" option to keep, although Latham was eventually preferred.

Seifert was listed as keeper in both the first-class fixtures in India last month.

He has averaged 34.65, including two centuries, in 23 matches and secured 66 dismissals.

The Northern Districts representative's glovework looks sound, judging by first-class footage behind the stumps last season which included sharp catches off Tim Southee's pace and Ish Sodhi's leg spin.