Dame Valerie Adams and her husband Gabriel Price proudly announced this morning the arrival of their precious and special daughter, Kimoana Josephine Adams-Price to the world.
" I just cant describe the feeling. Its nothing Ive ever felt before. The love we both feel is truly amazing," said Dame Valerie. Both Adams and baby are doing well.
Athletics New Zealand congratulates Dame Valerie and Gabriel on this wonderful occasion.
- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Athletics New Zealand
From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens