Harry Bateman is high on confidence after a dominant win at the Harewood Open last week as he aims to go back-to-back at the Augusta Funds Management, Ngamotu Classic brought to you by Pipe Tech.



Winning by a remarkable eight shots in challenging conditions, its hard to visualise him not being in contention on the second leg of the Jennian Homes Charles Tour season in Ranfuly Shield country starting tomorrow.



Defending champion and local, Dom Barson will aim for the repeat at a course he knows well as the club professional. Winning with a total of 16-under and by four shots, its clear he knows his way around the ocean edged course.



One of our leading professionals Dan Pearce returns to the scene after a long absence with a reoccurring back injury.



The power hitting pro has been plying his trade on the PGA of China, but hasnt played at home since the New Zealand Open in March this year.



"Its exciting to be back on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour and hopefully I can get back into the swing of things pretty quickly after a frustrating injury break," said Pearce.



Pearce was last in the winners circle on the PGA Tour of Australia where he won in a thrilling playoff at the Queensland PGA Championship.



Its exciting to see many of New Zealands leading amateurs in the field this week, led by some of our top ten who will be competing in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in two weeks time.



This event is fast approaching as players look to build towards the chance to be invited to The Masters and Open Championship if they are successful at Royal Wellington.



These players include James Anstiss who finished tied second at last weeks Harewood Open, along with Mark Hutson, Luke Brown and Kerry Mountcastle.



Our womens field has an exciting entry list with the experienced Rose Zheng and rookie Carmen Lim registered to play in New Plymouth this week. Lim had the amazing opportunity to tee off alongside Sir Bob Charles to officially open the Mckayson New Zealand Womens Open two weeks ago and will look to build on her reputation as a promising young amateur.



The town is certainly buzzing with the Ranfuly Shield back in the cabinet as they are set to defend it this evening against the mighty Manawatu Turbos who look to win it for the first time since Mrs Murphy (Mother of New Zealand Golf CE Dean Murphy) was washing the jerseys back in 1976. But after tonight, its all about the Ngamotu Classic.



The first ball is to be struck at 7:30am with all your tee times here.



