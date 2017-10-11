Think the atmosphere at Johannesburg's Ellis Park, Eden Gardens in Kolkata or the Mestalla in Valencia sends shivers down the spines of visiting sports teams?

Then you haven't seen Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The home of Virginia Tech's football team, the Hokies, has long been considered one of the toughest places to play and was in 2005 recognised as having the best home-field advantage in the US.

It was recently voted number one in ESPN's "Top 20 Scariest Places to Play" and could comfortably lay claim to the best (or at the least the loudest) entrance in world sports.

Egged on by more than 66,000 jumping fans, the Hokies take to the pitch to the sound of Metallica's Enter Sandman - a tradition dating back to 2000, when the university went in search of a new 'anthem' to unveil their newly installed scoreboard.

A video of the Hokies' recent game in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) against Clemson has taken social media by storm, with the noise from the crowd measuring on seismographs.

Literally.



The Hokies are one of college football's most successful teams, winning over 700 games in 124 seasons and securing 24 consecutive bowl appearances.

In 2015 Metallica recorded a special video message when decorated coach Frank Beamer retired after 28 years as Hokies boss.

On the field the home team couldn't quite live up to all the pre-match hype, however, going down 17-31 to the Tigers.