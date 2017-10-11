Former A1GP star Jonny Reid will make his Australian GT Championship debut at this month's Laser Plumbing & Electrical Hampton Downs 500.

The 34-year-old Reid forged a strong international career in the county v country A1GP series as well as stints in Indy Lights, Supercars and other categories in Europe, Asia and domestically.

He stepped away from professional racing in recent years but will team up with Neil Foster in an Audi Ultra R8 to contest the 500km endurance race in one of three International Motorsport entries.

"I'll be in one of those having a bit of fun - that is what I call it these days," Reid told The Herald. "It is a way just to keep enjoying my driving.

"It is endurance racing so it is two drivers, one car for these races, which are three hours long.

"There are bigger races coming up potentially with the Bathurst 12 Hour so it is good lead-in for that."

The pair teamed up to run second at the recent South Island Endurance event in Christchurch last month - a performance Reid was stoked with. He took particular joy in seeing Foster improve and turn out what Reid describes as "the best race I've seen him do."

Despite that success he isn't expecting huge returns at Hampton Downs.

"Some of these guys we are up against are racing a lot more than me these days. It is the first Australian GT event that Neil and I have got involved with."

With GT racing taking off around the world and the possibility of competing in that format at the Bathurst 12 Hour or even the planned 12 Hour event at Hampton Downs next year, Reid is keen put his best foot forward.

"I would look at that," he said. "There is no real desire for me to get back into racing at any professional level. It is more just about having fun and driving alongside guys like Neil in a team environment at International Motorsport.

"I am quite happy. I just enjoy doing some of these events and working with someone like Neil. He has taken up racing a lot later in life - so working with someone like that and passing on some of the skills I developed in my younger years.

"I've been there and done that [racing as a professional] - it was one part of my life that I really enjoyed but I am quite happy to say that chapter is pretty well closed for me. I am here to run around and have some fun."