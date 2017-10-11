Colombia are on course to face the All Whites in Wellington in November.

The final round of South American qualifying matches is on today, with five games across the continent.

New Zealand will face the fifth placed South American team in the inter-continental playoffs next month.

At halftime in all the matches Colombia currently occupies the fifth spot.

Peru started the day in fifth, but Argentina leads Ecuador 2-1, which has taken Lionel Messi's team from sixth to third.

Peru has fallen from fifth to sixth, and Colombia from fourth to fifth.

The crucial game in Quito had a dramatic start, when Ecuador scored after just 39 seconds.

However Argentina quickly recovered, with Messi equalizing in the 11 minute, after a combination with Angel Di Maria.

The Barcelona star then lashed home from 10 yards six minutes later to calm Argentinean nerves