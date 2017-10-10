New Zealand Olympic great Dame Valerie Adams and husband Gabriel Price have welcomed a baby daughter into the world.

The two-time Olympic shot put champion posted on image on Twitter welcoming Kimoana Josephine Adams-Price.

"'Never knew a luh luh luh a love like this' - Welcome to the world, Kimoana Josephine Adams-Price," Adams said.

In April, Dame Valerie told the Herald on Sunday that becoming a mother was bigger than any gold medal.

"We couldn't be happier," she said. "I've always wanted to be a mum. This is bigger for me than any gold medal.

"Gabe and I kept it between us for a very long time. I kind of freaked out a little bit because when you find out you start reading loads of things - and your brain naturally registers all the bad stuff.

"For the first time I wasn't able to control everything in my life and Gabe and I just felt like taking our time in letting people know was the right thing to do.

"But to finally tell people, that's really fun. We can relax a bit and start enjoying it."