Here's a 10 point plan to save Auckland and the Blues.

1) Start a 'Give A Little' page.

Crowdfunding is all the rage, the answer to everything. Auckland rugby gives a little, so we can give a little back. This could be augmented by selling little chocolate bars.

2) Move the Blues to a stronger rugby city - Whangarei

To encourage team cohesion and a sense of identity in a little tight-knit community, away from all the bright lights. It works for Canterbury.

3) Start planning a victory parade...

So the city is ready for the day when Auckland deals with relegation by winning immediate promotion back to the Mitre 10 Cup premiership. Take that, the rest of New Zealand. You can't keep a rugby giant down for long. No siree. And a good victory parade always lifts the spirits.

4) Bring back Fitzy

Just a way of remembering the good old days, when Auckland was king.

5) Merge Auckland rugby with the Warriors

Both do things by halves and two halves make a whole.

6) Hire Steve Hansen after the 2019 World Cup

A serious suggestion. Get out the cheque book (kids, ask your parents what a cheque book is).

7) Hire Steve Tew

Love him or not, he is one seriously heavyweight admin man. Success guaranteed.

8) How about "diversity" on the Blues board?

What is this - the Klan? (for diversity, you could read normality)

9) Hope

10) Pray