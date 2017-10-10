Cristiano Ronaldo's career has seen him conquer Europe with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Portugal and that success has, in turn, earned him many millions.

The Portuguese is renowned for his flamboyancy on and off the pitch and his wealth has helped help him divulge in and create an exuberant and awesome car collection.

Ronaldo joined United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 at the age of 18. A year later, he was snapped driving what was then one of the fastest 4x4s on the road - the Porsche Cayenne - which cost him £67,500.

But it wasn't long before Ronaldo was spotted around Manchester behind the wheel of the more traditionally lavish rides.

In the following five years of his United career, he had a BMW M6, a Porsche Carrera S and a Bentley GT Speed.

His passion for cars nearly caused him a serious injury in 2009 when he crashed and wrecked a Ferrari days before United played Chelsea, but he escaped unhurt.

That car was a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano worth £200,000 with a top speed of 205mph.

In 2009, Ronaldo joined Madrid for a then world-record transfer fee of £80million.

And since arriving in Spain, Ronaldo has been treated to a number of Audis due to Real's sponsorship deal with the company.

Each year, the Madrid squad are treated to a new car by the manufacturer and Ronaldo has been seen with an Audi RS5, an Audi R8 and an Audi S8.

But despite the guarantee of a fresh new Audi each year, it has not stopped Ronaldo splashing out millions on other new motors.

His car collection has ramped up to the highest level while entering the lucrative years of his career at one of the world's most prestigious clubs.

He has shared pictures on his Instagram account posing alongside a Mercedes S65 AMG Coupe, a Range Rover Sport SVR, a Ferrari F12, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Mclaren mp4-12c and a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S - all of which cost comfortably over six figures.

He has two of the Mercedes S65 AMG Coupe - one in black and another in white.

Ronaldo also owns a stylish muscle car - a Chevrolet Camaro SS - which costs £35,000.

Yet there are two cars in his collection that easily claim the centre of attention.

The Madrid star owns not one but two Bugattis, which cost an accumulative total of £4.2m.

Ronaldo has a black Bugatti Veron which costs £1.7m and reaches a top speed of 254mph.

But the jewel in the crown of his astonishing collection is a silver Bugatti Chiron which set him back £2.5m and can go a 261mph.



Cristiano Ronaldo's cars, cost and top speed

Porsche Cayenne - £67,500 (NZ$126,000) - 150mph

BMW M6 - £77,500 (NZ$144,000) - 155mph

Porsche Carrera S - £87,335 (NZ$163,000) - 191mph

Bentley GT Speed - £140,000 (NZ$261,000) - 205mph

Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano - £200,000 (NZ$373,00) - 208mph

Audi RS5 - £61,000 (NZ$114,000) - 155mph

Audi R8 - £107,000 (NZ$200,000) - 185mph

Audi S8 - £82,000 (NZ$153,000) - 155mph

Mercedes S65 AMG Coupe - £180,000 (NZ$336,000) - 155mph

Range Rover Sport SVR - £100,000 (NZ$186,000) - 176mph

Ferrari F12 - £240,000 (NZ$448,000) - 211mph

Porsche 911 Turbo S - £148,000 (NZ$276,000) - 205mph

Mclaren mp4-12c - £168,500 (NZ$314,000) - 207mph

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S - £105,000 (NZ$196,000)- 155mph

Chevrolet Camaro SS - £35,000 ($NZ65,000) - 165mph

Bugatti Veron - £1.7million ($NZ3.17m) - 254mph

Bugatti Chiron - £2.5m ($NZ4.67m) - 261mph

OVERALL COST: £5,910,500 (NZ$11,036,085)