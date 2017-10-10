Mitchell McClenaghan faces his first obstacle as a freelance cricketer.

South Africa's inaugural T20 Global League - scheduled to begin on November 3 - has been postponed a year.

The tournament was due to feature McClenaghan and fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum.

Cricinfo reports the delay in securing a stable television broadcast deal and central rights sponsorship were listed as the main reasons.

The South African Cricketers Association has called for an "independent review" because of the impact on players who turned down other opportunities to sign contracts.

The prospect of compensation is uncertain at this stage.

