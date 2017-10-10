Auckland City could earn a dream clash with Spanish football giants Real Madrid at this year's Club World Cup.

The New Zealand Premiership side, who have won the Oceania Champions League seven years straight, have been drawn on the same side as the reigning La Liga and European champions for the United Arab Emirates tournament.

To play Madrid in the semi-final, the Navy Blues will first have to defeat domestic UAE champions Al Jazira and then beat the champions of Asia.

The Asian Champions League final will be played in late November.



On the other side of the draw, Mexico-based North American champions Pachuca will play the African champions for a shot at the South American champions.



The South American Champions League, known as the Copa Libertadores, will also be finalised in late November.

Advertisement

Should Auckland City qualify for a match with Los Blancos, they'll come up against a star-studded side, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

They have made the semi-finals once before, losing to South American side San Lorenzo in 2014 before finishing in third place.