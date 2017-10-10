The All Whites' opponent for November's World Cup qualifying playoff is still a mystery, but it will finally be solved on Wednesday afternoon.

By around 2:30pm on Wednesday the final phase of South American qualifying will conclude, after games in Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil.

At that stage, the last three of the four automatic qualifiers will be found, as well as the fifth-placed team, who will face the All Whites in a two-legged playoff next month.

As unbelievable as it sounds, there are still five teams that could end up occupying that fifth spot and coming to Wellington.

Brazil (38 points) have already qualified, and second-placed Uruguay (28 points) are virtually assured of a ticket to Russia.

But below them are a quintet of countries separated by only two points, from Chile in third place (26) to Colombia (26), Peru (25), Argentina (25) and Paraguay (24) in seventh.

The good news - or bad news - depending on your perspective, is that Lionel Messi and Argentina are unlikely to be making the trip across the Pacific ocean.

While they have endured an awful qualifying campaign, the thought of taking on the likes of Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria in the capital would be a daunting one.

But that seems less of a prospect now, as the Albiceleste should either qualify automatically or may miss the World Cup altogether, which would be a seismic shock for the footballing world.

Argentina face Ecuador on Wednesday, an assignment made much tougher by the high altitude (2850 metres) of Quito.

Ecuador only have pride to play for but are always a tough opponent at home.

Argentina have only won once in Quito since 2001, but surely it is a matter of time before their galaxy of stars click.

Peru host Colombia in a match that could decide the fate of both teams, while Chile face unbeaten Brazil in Sao Paulo.

The other pertinent match sees Paraguay face bottom of the table Venezuela in Asuncion, and Los Guaraníes will be strong favourites given what is at stake.

The permutations are varied and complex.

Argentina will qualify automatically with a win on Wednesday unless Chile upset Brazil and Colombia beat Peru.

A Peru victory could also stifle Argentina unless they win by a greater margin than their Andean neighbours.

A draw for Messi and company could be enough, depending on how other results fall.

If Chile grab a historic win - Brazil have never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home - then they are through.

But a draw or loss will mean they are at the mercy of other results and could slip into fifth place, or miss out altogether.

Colombia or Peru are also guaranteed a 2018 World Cup spot if they win on Wednesday, but any other result will leave their fate in the balance.

Paraguay need to win to keep their chances alive.

The final countdown

Brazil v Chile

Ecuador v Argentina

Paraguay v Venezuela

Peru v Colombia

Uruguay v Bolivia