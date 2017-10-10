The woman who posted a video of Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting white powder has hinted that it is revenge for NFL players being chastised for kneeling during the anthem.

Kijuana Nige, a 33-year-old Las Vegas-based model who claims to have dated Foerster, posted the undated footage of him on Facebook on Sunday.

In the video, which was taken inside the Dolphins' offices, Foerster says: 'I'm about to go into a meeting but I'm going to do this before I go' as he uses a $20 bill to snort the white substance.

The 55-year-old resigned first thing Monday morning in the wake of the video surfacing.

In a since-deleted comment on her Facebook, Nige seemed to justify her posting the video saying coaches needed to take responsibility for their actions.

'I have plenty of white friends so I'm not making this a race issue. People are missing the point. My point is everyone has to be held accountable for their decisions they roast players over anthems while the coaches be high as s**t and probably can't sing along,' she wrote.

Nige said in another post that she had been subjected to social media backlash over her decision to share the video.

'I remember when Tiger Woods got blasted,' she wrote. 'But don't recall people attacking those women. They focused on TIGER WOODS!! SO WHY IS THIS ENTIRE PLANET SEEM TO BE FOCUSED ON ME... I know the answer but carry on.'

In another post, she wrote: 'The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low. No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love.

'So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an athem (sic), dog fight, weed, domestic issues etc. But y'all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU!!'

It is not clear how old the video is.

In a statement on Monday, Foerster said: 'I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.'

A statement from the team read: 'We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.'

When she posted the video, Nige wrote on Facebook: 'I really don't do this often but... since it's NFL Sunday let's talk about these coaches folks.'

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins players were actually forced to stand during the national anthem by team owner Stephen Ross and head coach Adam Gase.

Ross was previously an advocate for the protesters.

But the 77-year-old real estate developer changed his views on the issue after President Donald Trump said players should be fired for taking a knee during the national anthem and referred to them collectively as 'son of a b***h.'

The team has had several players kneeling for all except one of their past 19 games going back to last season. On Sunday, three players did not join the team on the field during the anthem on Sunday, including tight end Julius Thomas, safety Michael Thomas and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Foerster, who will turn 56 on Thursday, has a salary valued between $2.5 million and $3 million per season, according to ESPN.

He was married to someone named 'Michelle' as recently as 2010, according to his father's obituary found on Legacy.com.

A Dolphins source told a Cover 32 reporter that the video was taken from inside the Dolphins' offices.

In the video Foerster speaks into the camera and says: 'It'll be a while before we can do this again. Because I know you have to keep that baby. But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you. How we got high together, how much fun it was.'

After he's finished snorting the substance he gathers the rest with his finger before putting it in his mouth and saying: 'I wish I was licking this off your p****.'

The clip, which lasts 56 seconds in total, quickly circulated on social media.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said he learned of the video late Sunday, soon after the Dolphins' 16-10 victory over Tennessee.

'I don't think I can say what my reaction was,' Gase said.

The coach said he phoned Foerster, who apologized. Gase declined to say whether Foerster volunteered to resign or was urged to quit.

'He's disappointed, he's upset, he's mad at himself,' Gase said. 'It's not fun, especially when you're close to somebody. But you've got to take the next step and move on.'

The NFL was reviewing the matter, according to league spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Gase said he has known Foerster since 2008 when they were both assistants with the San Francisco 49ers. Foerster joined the Dolphins shortly after Gase became head coach last year.

'Since I've been around him, he has always been a guy who just put his head down and worked,' Gase said. 'He was here at 4 in the morning and worked as hard as he could for us.'

Foerster was such an important hire for the Dolphins in 2016, that the franchise blocked him from interviewing for the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator job and raised his salary to $2.5 million before the 2017, according to Sports Illustrated.

Promoted in February to run game coordinator and offensive line coach, Foerster has 34 years of coaching experience having worked with eight different NFL franchises since starting with the Minnesota Vikings in 1992.

Foerster previously served as the Dolphins' offensive coordinator in 2004, a season in which Miami ranked 28th in scoring out of 32 teams. The Colorado State alum has not risen above the rank of offensive line coach since.

Miami's offensive line has not performed well in 2017. This season the Dolphins have averaged 3.2 yards per carry, which is tied for 31st in the NFL.

Assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper is expected to replace Foerster.