Louis Vuitton Cup finalists Artemis Racing are yet to confirm whether they will be back for the next America's Cup.

The Swedish outfit pushed Emirates Team New Zealand in Louis Vuitton Cup final in Bermuda, taking two races before eventually being knocked out by Peter Burling's crew.

In a statement posted on the Artemis Racing website, the syndicate said they are reviewing whether or not to enter the next America's Cup in New Zealand in 2021.

"Artemis Racing is reviewing the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup, and continues to weigh whether to participate in this cycle or await the next," the statement said.

Advertisement

"The most important consideration for our team is the need for a cutting-edge boat design, one that results in speeds that are as fast or faster than in the last America's Cup held in Bermuda.

"The boat and race format must be seen as bringing the sport of sailing forward and inspiring young and future generations. Other aspects of importance include the cost, which should be justifiable to ensure the right number of participants, and the overall rules should guarantee fairness for all to compete effectively.

"Our team will now take its time to carefully review the Protocol, and we look forward to receiving more information on the Class Rule in November."

Team New Zealand released the protocol last month. CE) Grant Dalton confirmed the event will feature 75 foot monohulls and nationality rules where 20 percent of sailors must be from one country. The rest of sailing team must meet strict criteria of residents of 380 days in country from 1 Sep 2018 to 1st Sep 2020.

A series of preliminary regattas will be raced internationally in 2019 & 2020 in the AC75 Class boats, culminating with a Christmas Regatta in December 2020 for all competitors.

So far two syndicates are confirmed in the challenger series in Auckland, Italy's Luna Rossa and the New York Yacht Club. Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR team are expected to announce a challenge soon.