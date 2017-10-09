Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Brown says he has received death threats after raising his right fist during the playing of the national anthem.

The 27-year-old Brown, who was scratched for Tampa Bay's season-opening win against Florida, remained standing throughout the anthem Sunday NZT, before the team's first road game of the season.

Brown, one of approximately 30 black players in the NHL, used the same protest before a preseason game against the Panthers last month.

He made a statement today explaining his actions.

Advertisement

"In my life, I have been through more than my fair share of racism both on and off the ice. There comes a time where you cannot remain silent, hoping and wishing for a change. It takes much more. We all see the world through our own eyes, but I hope that we can try to understand what others experience," Brown said.

"I have respect for those who put their life on the line to protect and serve their community. I have had both negative and positive encounters with police officers so to say all police officers are bad would be false. Again, this is about bringing awareness to the real issues and not changing the narrative".

"My @'s on Twitter alone prove why this topic must be talked about. I have received racist remarks and death threats because they disagree with how I chose to raise awareness. We need to be able to listen to those with an opposing view and talk to one another if we want to learn, grow, and make change."

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”



-Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/Ql2vEFwl5E — Jt brownov (@JTBrown23) October 8, 2017

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem in the preseason a year ago to make a statement about social inequality and police treatment of blacks in the United States. Since then, the protest has spread to other sports.

Brown is the son of former NFL running back Ted Brown, who played eight seasons for the Minnesota Vikings.