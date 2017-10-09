The All Blacks have extended their lead at the top of the world rugby rankings as they edge closer to eight straight years in the number one spot.

The world champions moved to 95.52 rankings points following Sunday's 25-24 win over the Springboks in Cape Town.

England sit in second spot on 90.14 but don't have a chance close the gap until they face 10th ranked Argentina next month.

Australia were the big movers in the latest rankings, leapfrogging South Africa and Ireland to go into third. Ireland slipped down to fourth and South Africa dropped one place to fifth.

Advertisement

The All Blacks moved to number one on November 16, 2009, taking the spot from the Springboks after South Africa beat New Zealand three straight times earlier that season.

Over the near eight year reign the All Blacks have claimed two World Cup titles and played 106 tests, losing just eight with three draws. During that run the All Blacks have a staggering points differential of +2091 and average 4.4 tries a game.

The rugby ranking system was brought in by World Rugby just before the 2003 World Cup. Since then the All Blacks have held the top spot for more than 12 years.

It didn't start as it meant to go on because England were the first No 1-ranked team and Australia also started above New Zealand.

Since then, it has been an All Black landslide apart from three brief spells when they were at No 2.

The All Blacks play Australia in the third Bledisloe Cup clash next weekend and open their end of year tour against the Barbarians on November 5.

All Blacks' record since becoming number one on November 16, 2009

Played: 106

Won: 95

Lost: 8

Drawn: 3

Win percentage: 91 percent

For: 3755

Against: 1664

Differential: 2091

Tries: 466

Conversions: 345

Pens: 238

Drops: 7