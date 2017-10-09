Kiwi trampolinist Dylan Schmidt has clinched his first individual world cup medal in Spain.

The Rio Olympian overcame a false start to claim silver and stand on the podium alongside 10-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist Dong Dong, as well as London 2012 silver medalist Dmitri Ushakov.

Schmidt said his legs collapsed and buckled when he took off, failing to start his routine, causing him to receive a time penalty.

However, he was given another chance to perform his routine and made the most of it.

"[The false start] was annoying but I got to go again and ended up doing a pretty nice routine which was good enough to get me a silver medal," Schmidt told Radio Sport.

"I was absolutely rapt. It's a bit surreal at the moment because it was a really strong field. It's a pretty special feeling."

The world cup event in Spain was the last before the World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria next month.

Schmidt is heading to Belgium to prepare for the competition today, where he again hopes to have a podium finish.