Former NFL placekicker Jay Feely should perhaps think about investing in a pair of glasses.

Commentating the NCAA Mid-American Conference clash between Eastern Michigan University and the University of Toledo for CBS, the 41-year-old described a field goal attempt by Eastern Michigan kicker Paul Fricano very differently to what actually happened.

Fricano lined up a 50-yard attempt mid-way through the first quarter to try, but skewed the kick badly to the right.

While everyone watching live at the game and on TV certainly would have seen the kick sail wide of the posts, Feely saw the sequence of events a lot differently to other spectators.

Advertisement

Someone get former kicker Jay Feely some glasses 😂😂pic.twitter.com/EH8mTz5rvP — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) October 7, 2017

"Off the crossbar!" an excited Feely announced.

"He just barely had enough but he knocked it through, man! That's a big kick for Paulie Fricano. Eastern Michigan answers. 3-3."

Feely went on to clarify that the kick had fooled him, saying he thought the ball had bounced in off the crossbar.

Toledo went on to claim their fourth victory of the season, winning 20-15 in front of their home fans.