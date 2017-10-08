Mike Pence stormed out of an NFL game after around a dozen players knelt during the national anthem - but speculation is growing that the incident was a stunt.

The US Vice President posted a string of tweets about why he left, saying he stood with Donald Trump and would "not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem."

He said citizens should rally around everything that unites them "at a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience."

But what was particularly odd was the photo he posted of himself and wife Karen ahead of the match between the Indianapolis Colts and the kneeling San Francisco 49ers. It was three years old.

"His attendance was solely to criticize and protest the protesters... what a phony," wrote Twitter user Caroline Grova.

"This is also an old picture he's using for a weird reason," added Thomas Miller.

The drama looks even more staged after it emerged that he flew from Las Vegas to Indianapolis for the Sunday morning game and then straight back west to Los Angeles - at taxpayers' expense.

Reuters correspondent Amanda Becker noted that he had cars ready to go outside and NBC News revealed that press were held in vans and told he might leave early.

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Sunday's White House statement regarding Mr Pence's departure, which he shared on Twitter, reads: "I left today's Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem."

Mr Pence also tweeted a picture of himself and his wife Karen standing with their hands over their hearts - with him wearing a completely different outfit to the one from the three-year-old photo. "We were proud to stand - with all our Colts - for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem," he wrote.

The White House also sent out the photo of Pence standing in an email alert. Mr Trump weighed in to take credit for the incident, tweeting: "I asked [Mr Pence] to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and Karen."

We were proud to stand - with all our @Colts - for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

The Vice President's walkout throws fuel on the fire of the continuing controversy over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

The controversy - which began with the then-49ers' quarterback Colin Kaepernick sitting during the anthem in 2016 - escalated three weeks ago when Mr Trump asked a rally in Alabama: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out. He's fired. He's fired!'"

The President heightened his demands by calling for fans to boycott the NFL. "You will see change take place fast," Mr Trump tweeted. "Fire or suspend!"

Since then, various teams have taken different actions during the national anthem, with some teams waiting it out in the locker room, others locking arms, and still more players continuing to take a knee.

But the President's order has gained some traction, with fan Denise Giangrosso tweeting Mr Pence: "I've already decided on a lifelong boycott of the NFL. They will NEVER get my patronage or money again. NEVER."

Betty Susan Brazier added: "Love the statement by our great VP, Mike Pence ! Veterans & the Military do not like watching anyone disrespect our Flag, Anthem, & Country."

The former Indiana governor had supposedly flown to Lucas Oil Stadium to watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony, but the event was rather overshadowed.

Manning will become the first Indianapolis-era player in Colts history to have his number retired and will also be inducted into the team's Ring of Honour.