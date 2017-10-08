Oklahoma City Thunder's star-studded side suffered a serious scare in their narrow 86-85 victory over Melbourne United at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Arena this morning.

It could have been a lot worse for the hosts, but a pair of blocks by forward Josh Huestis on the last possession saved them from an embarrassing loss.

"We trusted our defence and I just happened to be in the right position to make the play," Huestis said.

The matchup was the second that Oklahoma's newly formed superteam had played together, and the first where the quadrant of Westbrook, Steven Adams, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony all spent over 25 minutes on the court.

It was a rough shooting night for the Thunder, with only 34.6 per cent of their shots finding the basket.

Only Adams and reserve guard Raymond Felton shot over 50 per cent from the field.

Adams finished the game with a 12 point, 10 rebound double-double, while new All-Star recruits Paul George (22 points) and Carmelo Anthony (19 points), led the Thunder in scoring.

Earlier in the week, reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook fired shots at the visiting Australian opponents, claiming he was "Team New Zealand".

His words nearly came back to bite him as the game went down to the final buzzer in a tense finish.

The Thunder have one preseason game remaining before they tip-off against the New York Knicks next Friday.