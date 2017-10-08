An amateur Dutch footballer has suffered arguably the worst open goal miss ever in football history.

Dennis van Duinen, of Harkemase Boys, put in the hard work by latching onto a pass at the halfway line and pushing past the last defender and keeper to find himself ten metres out with a wide open net in front of him.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder could have walked it in, but instead chose to set himself and blast the ball into the back of the net.

However, the net didn't budge, as the ball skyrocketed over the crossbar into the advertising hoardings.

Van Duinen and his teammates put their heads in their hands in disbelief at the extraordinary miss.

It got even worse for van Duinen, as his side relinquished a 2-0 lead to lose yesterday's game 3-2 to their opponents Capelle.