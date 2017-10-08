AUCKLAND



New Zealand 24 Hour Championship, AUT Millennium Stadium, North Shore - 7/8 October 2017



Dawn Tuffery of Hamilton City Hawks won the 24 hour run outright covering 202.705km. Tuffery, the New Zealand 100km champion in 2010, 2014 and 2016, was well ahead covering 138kmin 13 and a half hours. The runners faced terrible conditions overnight heavy rain and strong winds.



Tuffery in her first 24 hour race said that achieving 200km was at the top end of her goal.



"My goals started at 100 miles and then 180km so Im happy with 200km.



"The first 12 hours were really good, it was smooth and even and then just after that I felt pretty sick and the legs locked up from the cold so I started walking. But it all worked out alright and I just persevered and tried to keep going," she said.



Last week in Rotorua Tuffery, running for the Hamilton City Hawks, won silver finishing second in the senior womens relay.



Tufferys performance ranks her fifth on the NZ womens 24 hour list.



Susan Marshall of Christchurch was second with 169.273km and Gertrude Achterberg (Netherlands) was third with 161.600km.



Andrew Glennie of Caversham Club in Dunedin won the mens title with a total distance of 184.451km. Bryan McCorkindale of Christchurch was second with 180.443km and three times New Zealand 100km champion Graeme Butcher of Masterton was third with 179.712km.



In his first 24 hour race Glennie didnt think he would win.



"I had a bit of cramp at the start which came and went and I pulled up a bit lame," he said.



His next race is the Taranaki 100 mile round the mountain race early next month.



Slavomir Lindvai of Slovakia was the first male with 193.600km.



Wayne Botha won the 12 hour race covering 114.739km from James Harper 102.805km.



Auckland City Athletics meeting, Mt Smart Stadium, 4 October 2017: James Guthrie-Croft 60m 7.13 (+2.1), 100m 11.03 (+2.9). Chloe Bell 60m 8.16 (+2.1), 100m 13.03 (+2.9). Charlotte Holland 200m 26.70 (+2.0).



WELLINGTON



Have a Go Day, Newtown Park - 7 October 2017



10,000m: Lachlan Haitana 32:38.58 (debut), Niam MacDonald 32:40.75 (track debut), Chris McIlroy 32:41.26 (track debut), Andrew Wharton 32:53.89 PB, Stephen Day 32:57.34, Joel Carman (17) 33:21.74 (debut). Lindsay Barwick 39:54.09 (debut).



DUNEDIN



Athletics Otago Season Opening Meeting, Caledonian Ground - 7 October 2017



Felix McDonald 100m 11.82 (-3.2), 200m 23.1 H (NWI), LJ 6.76m (-0.7). Nathan MacDonell 100m 11.86 (-3.2). Georgia Hulls 100m 12.65 (-3.2),200m 25.46 (-2.1). Liam Turner 400m 51.84. Cameron Miller HJ 1.75m, LJ 5.91m (-2.2). Emma McKay TJ 9.46m (-2.9). Hugh McLeod-Jones 1.75kg DT 42.78m, 6kg SP 13.54m, 6kg HT 43.85m. Hamish Mears 1.5kg DT 42.56m, 5kg SP 13.93m. Todd Bates HT 47.32m. Zharna Beattie DT 35.46m. Dyani Shepherd-Oates 3kg HT 45.08m. Ethan Walker 700g JT 49.71m.



INVERCARGILL



Surrey Park, 7 October, Jack Welsh PB 800g JT 46.87m.



USA



Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational, Springfield Country Club, Oregon, 29 September: Lilli Burdon womens 5.806km 19:06 (2).



Chicago Marathon, 8 October: Karen Lockyer was the fastest of 48 New Zealanders who took part. She ran 2:51:17 (half-way 1:23:39), to finish 393 overall and 52nd woman and 13th in the 35-39 age group. David Barber 3:15:49, Phill Jones 3:18:50 and in the women Amanda Bethell 3:20:33. Galen Rupp USA won in 2:09:20 (half 1:06:11) from Abel Kirui of Kenya 2:09:48. Rupp is the first American to win Chicago since 2002. He was second in the Boston marathon in April. Kirui was world champion in 2009 and 2011 and second at the London Olympic Games. Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia was first woman in 2:18:31 (half 1:09:10). Dibaba was second in the London marathon in April in 2:17:56.



AUSTRALIA



School Holiday A-C Meeting, University of Queensland Brisbane, 30 September: Katrina Robinson 800m 2:09.48 (1R1).



AWARDS



Keegan Pitcher, who won two bronze medals at the World Para-Athletics Championships in London in July in the T36 400m and 800m and holds the New Zealand record in the 200m and 400m, received the University of Auckland inaugural Para-Athlete sportsperson of the year at the awards ceremony on 29 September. Keegan is studying to be a physical education teacher.



Pole vaulting sensation Eliza McCartney, who is completing a Bachelor of Science degree, won the sportswoman of the year award for her achievement of a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Eliza also won the most meritorious performance in the sporting category.



Great Barrier Island



Wharf to Wharf Marathon, Port FitzRoy to Tryphena, Great Barrier Island, 7 October: Will Wagner 3:17:40. Jana Marusakova 3:50:02. Half marathon track; Mark Bright 1:48:56. Maree Limpus 2:18:05. Half marathon road; Jacques Goussard 1:41:20. Shanti Morgan 1:55:11.



Hamilton.



Hamilton Half Marathon, Flagstaff Park, 8 October: Russ Best 1:11:35, Sam Corbett 1:18:08, Lance Brew 1:19:28, Will Alexander 1:19:37. Grace Ritchie 1:25:26 PB, Marisa Ruhter 1:25:41, Nikki Edwards 1:33:21. Walk; Donna Roderick 2:10:26. 10km; Wayne Guest 34:58, Frank Dunne 36:47, Shane Yeates 38:35. Charli Miller 40:53, Claire McCool 42:02, Robyn Gutry 45:03.



Tauranga



Tauranga International Marathon, 7 October: Ryan Dosal 2:37:01, Kunaal Rajpal 2:39:47, Bert Prendergast 2:43:18. Jess Walley 3:02:56, Emily Kendrick 3:04:43, Maria Kroonenberg 3:25:05. Walk; Neil Butler 4:53:36. Christine Maxwell 5:14:54. Half marathon; Aaron Pulford 1:09:08, Jack Moody 1:10:23, Takehisa Fujiwara 1:14:39. Katherine Morgan 1:27:20, Lesley Turner Hall 1:31:06, Kylie Boyd 1:33:10. Walk; Pete Fowke 2:29:41. Anna Day 2:31:09. Quarter marathon; Sam Sheaff 39:48. Sarah Gardner 39:52. Walk; Penny Gibson 1:05:14, Poppy Steele 1:06:58.



Masterton



Wairarapa Country Marathon, 8 October: Tim Berry 2:59:08, Dominic Green 3:00:25, Chris Watson 3:16:46. Amanda Coulson 4:00:48, Philippa Hendron 4:08:40, Patricia Stichbury 4:42:09. Half marathon; Sam McCutcheon 1:09:47, Michael Macklin 1:21:38, Denis Owen 1:23:29. Sophie Lee 1:32:06, Angeline Penberthy 1:37:42, Sally Duffy 1:38:32. Walk; Michael Rowe-Penny 2:29:12. Maz Roberts 2:49:39. 10km; Liam Lamb 37:45. 5km; Josh Jordan 19:17.



Picton



Marina to Marina 13km Run, 7 October: Saxon Morgan 56:35, Billy Hebberd 56:47, Scott Waterman 59:18. Robyn Deane 1:11:16, Olivia Ward 1:13:04, Di Cooper 1:14:58. 9km; Sola Kuwasaki 40:06. Ari Graham 44:10.



Dunedin



Shoe Clinic Hill Free Half Marathon, Outram, 8 October: Stafford Thompson 1:15:56, Brad Trebilcock 1:21:24, Nic Bathgate 1:23:21. Sharon Lequeux 1:32:43, Roanna Porter 1:36:14, Zoe Jaquiery 1:36:55. 10km; Kirk Madgwick 34:23, Jonah Smith 35:12, Oliver OSullivan 36:46. Shireen Crumpton 39:49, Lydia Pattillo 41:41, Julie Edmunds 41:48. Walk; Mark Waller 1:13:24. Michelle Phillips 1:16:53.



