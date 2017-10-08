New world test and ODI championships are reportedly close to introduction in a radical shake up for cricket.

Auckland could prove to be a watershed venue for the game, with the city hosting pivotal ICC meetings this week.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that major changes to the test and one-day games will be discussed by the national chief executives, and could be signed off at Friday's full board meeting.

Plans are "well-advanced" for a nine-nation test league run over two years, from 2019, according to SMH sources.

The ODI format would involve a 13-nation league over three years. There would be a final, and this championship would contribute to World Cup qualification.

This comes hard on the heels of a push by the England and Wales Cricket Board to have test cricket reduced from five to four days, although with extended hours of play.

Cricket Australia is portrayed as driving the test and one-day championship concepts. The test format would involve 100 points being allocated in every series, 60 going to the winner and the remainder reflecting individual test results. One day series would be limited to three games.

CA chief executive James Sutherland said: "I don't think people have quite cottoned on to how significant this is. Context is one thing but you're also creating structure in such a way that you no longer have games without meaning.

"They are all part of a league championship. There is a story, there is a narrative behind it all."

One of the effects would be wider interest beyond the countries involved for every series, because of the championship ramifications.

The new test and ODI leagues would bring an end to the current world ranking system, while nations could still arrange Twenty20 matches among themselves.