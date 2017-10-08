Viewers were left with their hearts in their mouth on Saturday (Sunday NZT) when a live broadcast of the last big cycling race of the season showed one of the lead competitors slamming into the Armco barrier on a steep curving descent and flying over the edge into a ravine.

It took commentators more than 15 minutes to learn that Quick-Step Floors rider Laurens de Plus wasn't badly injured coming down from the Sormano near Lake Como, described by some as one of the most dangerous downhills of any WorldTour racing.

De Plus suffered only contusions to his right knee - but three other riders not seen on the TV broadcast separately came off even worse on the same corner.

Jan Bakelants of AG2R La Mondiale was the most seriously injured, having sustained back trauma after falling deeper into the ravine than De Plus.

His team later announced he was in stable condition, breathing and moving without assistance and conscious. Team doctor Eric Bouvat said, "After an x-ray and CT scan, the following injuries have been detected: Seven rib fractures, though without any impact on the lungs. A compression-fracture of the first lumbar vertebra and the third lumbar vertebra, the latter of which will require additional examination."

Simone Petilli of UAE Team Emirate was being kept under observation at a hospital in Varese, having sustained a concussion and laceration to his forehead as well as contusions to his right shoulder and hip.

The 24-year-old also suffered a fracture of the right occipital condyle (a fracture in the neck that can be potentially fatal if not discovered), a fracture of the right transverse process of the D1 vertebra, a broken right collarbone and a broken right shoulder blade, in addition to wounds near the right eye.

Daniel Martinez of Wilier Triestina) had injuries to his left side, but no bone ractures.

The steep, technical nature of the downhill makes the descent from the Sormano one of the most dangerous stretches of road on the WorldTour calendar.

The corner that claimed so many victims, near the bottom of the descent, has an arc that is obscured by a stone wall and a treacherous decreasing radius that can catch even the world's best riders by surprise.