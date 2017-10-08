Harry Bateman has claimed his maiden victory on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour by a mammoth eight-shot margin at the Jones Jones Steel Harewood Open this afternoon.



Chantelle Cassidy has had an equally stress-free day in the womens field to win her third title here in Christchurch by an impressive seven shots.



Bateman has already had three runner-up finishes on the tour and with rounds of 69, 65, 70 and 69, he wasnt going to allow this victory to slip away in the wet conditions.



His joy was clear after lifting the John Jones Steel Harewood Open trophy with family and friends by his side.



"It feels awesome, Im really rapt after three second place finishes so its nice to get the monkey off the back," said Bateman.



"I feel like I have been good enough to win one of these for at least two years now but it just hasnt happened, so to finally get it done and with the lead I had was great."



As victory became ever clearer, Batemans game started to lift with a chip in birdie of the 12th sparking his back nine where he then birdied the 13th and 16th to enjoy his walk home.



In second equal was the impressive leading amateur James Anstiss and Victor Janin who both carded the lowest round of the day, 68.



Anstiss who made an eagle and four birdies today has returned to New Zealand for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship on October 26. He is timing his run nicely before playing for his chance to be invited to The Masters and Open Championship.



The local engravers now have a very good relationship with Chantelle Cassidy after she recorded her third Harewood Open title with a composed final round of one-under, 71.



This is also her fifth victory on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour (3x Harewood Open, Muriwai Open and Lawnmaster Classic).



"It feels really awesome to get back into the zone and claim another Harewood Open after coming second last year," said Cassidy.



The idea of turning professional is becoming more of a reality with an exciting end to the year ahead.



"Ive got Q-School for the European Tour, so I fly out in early December to Morocco."



"I think its time to hop out of amateur golf and see whats out there. Im looking forward to the next step in golf and to see if I can crack it and see what happens from there."



Canterburys own Amelia Garvey finished in a comfortable second place, but was unable to make a dent in Cassidys lead.



The next stop on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour is the Ngamutu Classic next week where the field only gets stronger with Bateman aiming to go back to back.



