After being overlooked by the Kiwis, Issac Luke tried to keep his World Cup dreams alive - by attempting to switch allegiances and play for Ireland.

The Warriors hooker was a shock omission from the Kiwis 24-man squad named on Thursday, with coach David Kidwell preferring to go with 21-year-old Newcastle Knights hooker Danny Levi for the upcoming tournament.

In the wake of his non-selection, Irish coach Mark Ashton told Sydney's Triple M that Luke was keen to turn out for Ireland - as he qualifies through his grandparents.

"We got a list from the NRL telling us who qualifies and Issac Luke, who qualifies through his grandparents, put his hands up," Aston told Triple M.

"We're a bit gutted because he didn't get the paperwork in on time.

"I think he thought he'd probably play for New Zealand and by the time he came back to us the chance has gone.

"But he wants to play for Ireland one day."

Luke's attempted switch has been revealed after a week in which the Kiwis were abandoned by North Queensland forward Jason Taumalolo, who together with David Fusitu'a, Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Manu Ma'u, made the shock switch to play for Tonga.

Cronulla Sharks forward Andrew Fifita also turned his back on Australia to play for Tonga - two days after he was named in Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga's squad.

Sydney Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary was also on the cusp of playing for Ireland but elected to miss the World Cup to undergo hip surgery.

"Luke Keary would have also been massive for us. He 100 per cent wants to play and we were excited to have him but he had to pull out to have hip surgery," Ashton said.