Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has made his allegiances clear in any transtasman battle.

The Thunder point guard is set to face NBL side Melbourne United in an exhibition game in Oklahoma on Monday morning NZT.

The game is part of a trio of preseason games between NBA sides and teams from the Australian league. The other fixtures see the Sydney Kings tgake on the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns hosting the Brisbane Bullets.

Westbrook, who just signed a $US205 million contract extension with the Thunder, isn't expecting much from the Melbourne side.

"I ain't expecting s***," Westbrook told reporters before laughing today.

"I'm more with Steveo," Westbrook added, referencing Thunder Kiwi teammate Steven Adams.

"I'm New Zealand. Team New Zealand over here. Just so you know."